LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors hosted Rome on Tuesday night, but came up three runs short on the scoreboard as the visiting Class AAAAAA Wolves claimed an 8-5 win to hand LFO its first setback of the season.

Rome scored three times in the top of the second and led 5-1 going into the bottom of the fifth. LFO countered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to get back in the ball game, only to surrender three more in the top of the seventh.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

