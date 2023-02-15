The LFO Warriors hosted Rome on Tuesday night, but came up three runs short on the scoreboard as the visiting Class AAAAAA Wolves claimed an 8-5 win to hand LFO its first setback of the season.
Rome scored three times in the top of the second and led 5-1 going into the bottom of the fifth. LFO countered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to get back in the ball game, only to surrender three more in the top of the seventh.
The Warriors tried to rally in their final at-bat, scoring twice, but it would not be enough as their record evened up at 1-1 on the year.
Gabe Helton went 2 for 4 and scored a run for LFO. Grayden Johnson doubled and scored once. Kendall Chumley had a hit and drove in a pair of runs. Tanner Mantooth had a hit and scored twice, while Eli Walker had a hit, swiped two bases and scored once.
Donnie Brown started on the hill and pitched the first four innings. He gave up four earned runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout. Carter Davis allowed three unearned runs in three innings of relief. He did not allow a hit, but issued a pair of walks and struck out three batters.
The game was originally slated for Thursday in Rome, but moved in lieu of Thursday's weather forecast.
The Warriors will be at home again today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m. against Dalton.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.