The LFO Warriors trailed 2-0 going into the top of the fifth inning on Tuesday, but put up 11 unanswered runs over the final three innings to score an 11-2 victory at Christian Heritage.
Eli Walker had a big night with a single, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. He also pitched a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on seven hits. Walker struck out six and walked three.
Tanner Mantooth was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs scored. Donnie Brown had one hit and drove in two runs, while Dylan Blankenship, Jacob Gregg and Brent Bowman each had a hit and an RBI.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at LFO, but had to be moved due to an issue with the playing field.
LFO (7-4) will head back to Dalton on Thursday to once again face the Lions.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
