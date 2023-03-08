LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors trailed 2-0 going into the top of the fifth inning on Tuesday, but put up 11 unanswered runs over the final three innings to score an 11-2 victory at Christian Heritage.

Eli Walker had a big night with a single, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. He also pitched a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on seven hits. Walker struck out six and walked three.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

