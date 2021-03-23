The LFO Warriors made it three straight wins to start Region 6-AAA play with an 8-5 road win at North Murray on Monday.
LFO drew first blood with two runs in the top of the first, one as Eli Walker scored on a wild pitch and the other on Malachi Powell's RBI-double, but they would fall behind 3-2 going into the sixth inning.
A six-run frame would change all of that, however. The Warriors loaded the bases on two walks and a Will Carroll double. After an infield pop-up, Nyko Simpson would score on an error and Carroll raced home after Gage Kelley grounded into a fielder's choice. Tres Brown would deliver an RBI-single and three more runs came home on back-to-back errors by the Mountaineers.
Carroll got his second straight win on the mound with five innings of work. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and five walks with four strikeouts. Tanner Mantooth collected a two-inning save. He allowed three hits and four walks and fanned two.
LFO (4-12, 3-0) will host Rockmart on Tuesday, starting at 5:55 p.m.