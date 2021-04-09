The LFO Warriors enjoyed Thursday's 12-1 victory at Murray County so much that they did it again on Friday, albeit this time at home.
The Red-and-White spotted the Indians a run in the first, but scored four times in the bottom of the frame and added five more in the second before going on to a five-inning run-rule victory, boosting their record to 8-2 in Region 6-AAA.
Eight different players had hits for the Warriors, including two each by Devan Hinton and Gage Kelley. Hinton and Will Carroll each had doubles in the win, while Hinton recorded two RBIs. Solo RBIs were knocked in by Carroll, Kelley, Eli Walker, Nyko Simpson and Tres Brown.
Tanner Mantooth gave up just one earned run on four hits in five innings. He struck out four batters and did not issue a walk.
LFO (9-14) will host LaFayette Tuesday at 5:55 p.m. in the first of two big region games against the Ramblers next week.