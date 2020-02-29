The Dalton Catamounts scored five runs in the top of the third inning to erase an early deficit and went on to a 7-3 victory over LFO the first game of the Catoosa County Children's Fund Baseball Classic at LFO on Saturday.
Devin Hinton collected two more hits, scored two runs, drew a walk and stole two bases for the Warriors, while Dylan Blankenship had the only other hit. Blankenship also drew a walk and collected an RBI. Riley Mosier had the other RBI for LFO.
Zac Coots got the start and was saddled with the loss. He gave up five earned runs on four hits and two walks in 2.2 innings of work, finishing with two strikeouts. Mosier pitched 3.1 innings of relief. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks with five strikeouts.
LFO (5-3) is scheduled to host Rome on Monday at 5:55 p.m. in the final game before the start of Region 6-AAA play on March 10.