The Northwest Whitfield Bruins scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and went on to a 6-3 win over LFO Tuesday night in Tunnel Hill.
Will Carroll had an RBI-single in the fourth inning for the Warriors, while back-to-back RBI-singles by Gage Kelley and Tres Brown in the top of the seventh would cap the scoring.
Malachi Powell went 2 for 3, while Josh McAfee and Eli Walker both had singles for LFO.
Tanner Mantooth gave up eight hits and a walk in five innings of work. Only two of the runs he allowed were earned and he finished with six strikeouts. Nyko Simpson gave up a hit and a walk and struck out two batters in one inning of relief.
LFO (1-10) will be back on the road Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. game at Gordon Lee.