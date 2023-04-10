The LFO Warriors scored the tying run in the top of the seventh inning on Monday, but surrendered the game-winner in the bottom of the frame and dropped a 4-3 decision at Adairsville in a Region 6-AAA contest.
The Red-and-White took the lead in the top of the second inning. Gabe Helton and Donnie Brown both singled and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch before Helton came home on an RBI-single by Brent Bowman.
The Warriors, however, were unable to get another run home as the Tigers escaped with no further damage.
Adairsville answered with three straight one-out singles in the bottom of the second, but starting pitcher Dylan Blankenship used a strikeout and a flyout to get out of the jam and keep the score tied.
LFO regained the lead in the top of the fifth on a two-out, RBI-single by Helton, but the Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the frame to go back in front and the game remained 3-2 going into the seventh.
Eli Walker got the rally started for the Warriors with a one-out double to center and raced home on an RBI-double by Blankenship one batter later.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, Adairsville got a single from P.J. Weeks in the bottom of the inning and Weeks took second base on an error before moving to third on a bunt. Chris Roper then walked it off with an RBI-single as the Tigers claimed Game 1 of the two-game series.
Blankenship pitched four innings and gave up three runs, though only one was earned. He allowed seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Tanner Mantooth pitched the final 2.1 innings for LFO, giving up two hits without issuing a walk. He finished with four strikeouts, while the run he allowed was unearned.
Helton, Walker and Bowman each had two hits for LFO (12-11, 4-5), who will host Adairsville in Game 2 of the set Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.