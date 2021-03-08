After picking up their first win of the season at Chattanooga's AT&T field on Saturday, the LFO Warriors went back on the road on Monday, looking to continue the streak. However, the Dalton Catamounts would stun the Warriors and pull off an 11-9 victory.
LFO trailed 5-2 after five innings, but rallied to take a 7-5 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. Dalton would score twice in the bottom of the frame to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
LFO got two men on base with a single and a walk and both runs would come home on a wild pitch and an error as the Warriors regained a 9-7 advantage. The Catamounts got a leadoff double in the bottom of the eighth and put up a run after a pair of groundouts brought the runner into score.
However, the next two batters would reach base on a walk and a single before Kaleb Valdez turned on a 3-0 pitch and sent it over the fence for a walk-off three-run homer.
Eli Walker went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for LFO. Malachi Powell had a pair of doubles and drove in a team-high four runs. Devan Hinton had a double and one RBI, while Tanner Mantooth picked up a single and drove in one run.
Will Carroll got the start on the hill and pitched 4.1 innings. He allowed five earned runs on four hits and four walks with eight strikeouts. Nyko Simpson and Josh McAfee combined to pitch 3.1 innings of relief.
LFO (1-9) will travel to Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday for a game against the Bruins before heading to Chickamauga on Wednesday to face Gordon Lee.