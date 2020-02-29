The LFO Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over Rome in Fort Oglethorpe on Friday night.
Four different players - Devin Hinton, Zac Coots, Carson McCammon and Will Carroll - had one RBI each for the Red-and-White, while Hinton paced the offense with two hits.
McCammon struck out nine batters in 6.2 innings to pick up the victory. He allowed six hits and just two earned runs with three walks, while Dylan Blankenship needed just three pitches to record the save.
LFO (5-2) will host Dalton at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the opening game of the Catoosa County Children's Fund Baseball Classic.