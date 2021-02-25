The LFO Warriors hosted Dawson County in the second game of a home-and-home series on a Thursday, but it was the visiting Tigers scoring twice in the fifth and once in the sixth to hold off the home team, 12-6.
Dawson County put up five runs in the top of the first inning, only to see LFO respond with four in the bottom of the frame. The Tigers added a run in the second and three more in the third, while the Warriors picked up their final two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 9-6.
Nyko Simpson went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Will Carroll was 2 for 3. Devan Hinton and Gage Kelley each delivered two RBIs, while Tres Brown knocked in one run.
Brown, Simpson, Kelley and Malachi Powell all pitched and combined to give up 10 hits and five walks with three strikeouts. NIne of the Tigers' 12 runs were earned as LFO finished the night with three errors.
LFO (0-5) will host Northwest Whitfield on Monday at 5 p.m. in another non-region game.