LFO Warriors

After Wednesday's rain rendered LFO's baseball field unplayable, the Warriors traveled to the all-turf layout at LaFayette on Thursday to finish up their two-game Region 6-AAA series.

Playing as the home team, the Red-and-White led 3-0 after the first two innings and went on to a 5-1 victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

