After Wednesday's rain rendered LFO's baseball field unplayable, the Warriors traveled to the all-turf layout at LaFayette on Thursday to finish up their two-game Region 6-AAA series.
Playing as the home team, the Red-and-White led 3-0 after the first two innings and went on to a 5-1 victory.
LFO scored the first run of the game on a first-inning LaFayette error. They loaded the bases in the second before Carson Goff came through with a two-run double.
Zain Smith scored on an error in the fourth inning to bring the Ramblers closer, but Goff tripled in the bottom half of the frame before scoring on a Tanner Mantooth RBI-single. Eli Walker added an RBI-single in the sixth.
Goff finished 3 for 3 with three runs scored, while Dylan Blankenship tossed a five-hitter on the mound. He struck out four and walked just two.
Nick Adams got the start for LaFayette and took the loss. He went five innings and gave up four hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Hunter Jefferies struck out one in one inning of relief.
Jefferies also paced the offense with a pair of hits, while Isaiah McKenzie added a double.
LFO (10-5, 2-0) will continue region play on Friday with a home game against county rival Ringgold at 5:55 p.m. Meanwhile, LaFayette (7-9, 0-2) will host Bremen Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Game 1 of a two-game region series.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.