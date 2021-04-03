The LFO Warriors managed to collect only two hits in Saturday's Region 6-AAA game at Adairsville, both singles.
However, the Red-and-White took full advantage of what was offered to them.
LFO combined those two hits with nine walks, five wild pitches, five hit batters and a pair of errors to run-rule the Tigers, 11-0 in just five innings.
Tres Brown and Nyko Simpson had the hits for the Warriors, while Simpson, Josh McAfee and Tanner Mantooth were credited with RBIs.
Will Carroll gave up just four hits and issued four walks over five innings on the mound. He finished the afternoon with six strikeouts as the Warriors rebounded from Friday's loss.
LFO (7-13, 6-1) will go back on the road Tuesday as they take on Sonoraville, looking to avenge their most recent loss.