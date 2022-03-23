BASEBALL: LFO back to .500 in region play By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A change of scenery did little to help LFO's cause on Tuesday night as a long drive to Rockmart ended with an 8-1 loss and the Jackets swept the Region 6-AAA series, two games to none.The Warriors fell behind 8-0 after four innings and scored their only run in the top of the sixth.Gabe Helton drew a walk and moved to second on a balk before tagging up to third on a fly ball. He scored moments later on a groundout off the bat of Tanner Mantooth.Donnie Brown went 3.1 innings and gave up seven earned runs, striking out two and walking one. Mantooth pitched 2.2 solid innings of relief, allowing just one hit and one walk with one strikeout.LFO (7-6, 2-2) will look to snap a two-game slide with a non-region home game against East Hamilton on Thursday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, March 17, 2022 David Carroll: Is Facebook fading away? VOLLEYBALL: Lee set to play beach volleyball at EKU Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, March 18, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, March 21, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Clippers' defense not enough against Nuggets as skid continues 1 hr ago Stillwater to use $8.8 million in ARPA funding for water projects 1 hr ago Final Four Falcons: Freeland boys rout Cadillac, headed to Breslin 1 hr ago Longtime coach John O'Neill retiring 1 hr ago Spring forward: Cowboy defense begins spring ball with new leadership, same foundation 1 hr ago