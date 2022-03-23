LFO Warriors

A change of scenery did little to help LFO's cause on Tuesday night as a long drive to Rockmart ended with an 8-1 loss and the Jackets swept the Region 6-AAA series, two games to none.

The Warriors fell behind 8-0 after four innings and scored their only run in the top of the sixth.

Gabe Helton drew a walk and moved to second on a balk before tagging up to third on a fly ball. He scored moments later on a groundout off the bat of Tanner Mantooth.

Donnie Brown went 3.1 innings and gave up seven earned runs, striking out two and walking one. Mantooth pitched 2.2 solid innings of relief, allowing just one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

LFO (7-6, 2-2) will look to snap a two-game slide with a non-region home game against East Hamilton on Thursday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription