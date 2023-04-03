LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors traveled across state lines to face Sequatchie County (Tenn.) on Monday evening, but suffered a 10-2 loss and saw their overall record drop to 10-10 on the year.

The Indians took a 3-0 lead after two innings, but the Warriors got back in it with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

