The LFO Warriors traveled across state lines to face Sequatchie County (Tenn.) on Monday evening, but suffered a 10-2 loss and saw their overall record drop to 10-10 on the year.
The Indians took a 3-0 lead after two innings, but the Warriors got back in it with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth.
Dylan Blankenship, Jacob Gregg and Donnie Brown all singled to load the bases with one out. Blankenship raced home on a wild pitch and Gregg scored on an RBI-single by Brent Bowman one batter later.
However, an attempted bunt would lead to the second out being recorded at the plate, while a pop-up to the pitcher ended the threat before LFO could tie or take the lead.
Unfortunately for the Red-and-White, Sequatchie County answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning and two more in the fifth to help put it away.
Tanner Mantooth had the only other hit for LFO in the game.
Carter Davis started on the hill and pitched the first two innings, giving up four hits and four walks with one strikeout. He was saddled with the loss.
Kendall Chumley allowed three hits and two walks in 1.2 innings of relief with two strikeouts. Bowman pitched 1.1 innings, allowing four hits and two walks with one strikeout, while Mantooth pitched the sixth and gave up just one hit.
LFO will get back to Region 6-AAA play tomorrow at Ridgeland in Game 1 of a two-game series. That series will conclude Thursday back at LFO.
