The Heritage Generals used an eight-run fifth inning to run-rule Woodland of Cartersville on Thursday, 14-4, in a non-region game at the Lakepoint Complex in Emerson.
Until the final offensive eruption, the game had been a tight one. Heritage scored once in the bottom of the first and added five more in the second. Woodland issued five straight two-out walks, two with the bases loaded, before Max Owens ripped a three-run triple.
But the Wildcats, who took a brief lead with three runs in the top of the second, added one more in the third to close the gap to 6-4 and it would stay a two-run lead for the Generals until the fifth.
J.J. Hunt began the big inning with a triple before scoring on a single by Owens. Zach Barrett then tripled and raced home on a passed ball. Eli Totherow added to the lead with an RBI-double and the next three runs scored on a bases-loaded walk, a sacrifice fly and an error before Barrett walked it off with an RBI-single.
Owens and Brady Chandler each had three RBIs with Hunt and Barrett finishing with two apiece. Owens and Barrett each had two of Heritage's eight total hits.
Barrett threw the first three innings and got the win. He gave up three hits and six walks, striking out three, while only two of the runs he allowed were earned. Landen Skeen and Owen Carstens each pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Skeen struck out two Woodland hitters.
Heritage (15-7) is slated to take on Sandy Creek and Cass in games back at Lakepoint today.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.