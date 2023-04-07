Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals used an eight-run fifth inning to run-rule Woodland of Cartersville on Thursday, 14-4, in a non-region game at the Lakepoint Complex in Emerson.

Until the final offensive eruption, the game had been a tight one. Heritage scored once in the bottom of the first and added five more in the second. Woodland issued five straight two-out walks, two with the bases loaded, before Max Owens ripped a three-run triple.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

