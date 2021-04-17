The LaFayette Ramblers suffered a very tough 10-7 loss at home to Adairsville on Friday night.
LaFayette collected just four hits on the night, all singles off the bats of Zain Smith, Nick Adams, Austin Tucker and Blake Mann. Tucker and Mann, along with Dylan Deering and Davis Richardson, had one RBI for LaFayette.
Hunter Deal, Nick Radtke and Mann all pitched for the Ramblers with Deal being saddled with loss. The trio gave up seven earned runs on 11 hits with a combined six walks and seven strikeouts.
At 11-12 overall, LaFayette sits in fifth place in the region standings at 5-8 (according to MaxPreps), but four games in back of the final state playoff berth with only three games left on the slate.
The Ramblers will travel to Adairsville on Tuesday for 5:30 p.m. game against the Tigers before closing out the year with a home-and-home series against Murray County. Game 1 will be at LaFayette on Thursday, while Game 2 will be the following night in Chatsworth.