LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers took a 7-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning at Northwest Whitfield on Monday night, but saw the host Bruins erupt for 12 runs in the frame before going on to an 18-8 victory.

Jathan Harding had a two-out RBI-single in the top of the third to give the Ramblers the lead, only to see Northwest answer with two in the bottom of the inning.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

