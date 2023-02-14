The LaFayette Ramblers took a 7-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning at Northwest Whitfield on Monday night, but saw the host Bruins erupt for 12 runs in the frame before going on to an 18-8 victory.
Jathan Harding had a two-out RBI-single in the top of the third to give the Ramblers the lead, only to see Northwest answer with two in the bottom of the inning.
LaFayette regained the lead with a six-spot in the top of the fourth. Two runs scored on a double by Isaiah McKenzie and Nick Adams followed with an RBI-single, while Zain Smith later scored on a pass ball. Two separate errors in the inning would allow Kadin Smith and Adams to score and add to the lead.
But the Bruins turned the tables on the Ramblers in the bottom of the fourth, scoring 12 runs on five hits, one costly two-run error and multiple walks.
LaFayette got one back in the top of the fifth as Bryce Careathers scored from third base on a passed ball. However, Northwest scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to end the game on the run rule.
Adams was 2 for 3 for the Ramblers, while Braxton Kilgo had the only other hit for the Ramblers. Smith, Brandon Corbin, Kort Brown and Mason Sorsveen all pitched for LaFayette and combined to allow 11 hits with just five strikeouts. Smith was saddled with the loss.
The Ramblers (0-3) will try to right the ship on Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. game at Trion.
