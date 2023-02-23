LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers' attempt for a five-game winning streak looked favorable after Zain Smith's three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning on Thursday.

However, the Trion Bulldogs answered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win a wild 12-11 game and snap LaFayette's streak at four.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

