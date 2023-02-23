The LaFayette Ramblers' attempt for a five-game winning streak looked favorable after Zain Smith's three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning on Thursday.
However, the Trion Bulldogs answered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win a wild 12-11 game and snap LaFayette's streak at four.
The Ramblers were down 9-2 after four innings, but scored three times in each of the next three frames with Smith's bomb giving them an 11-9 lead.
But an error, a double and an intentional walk would set the table for Trion in their last at-bat. The two tying runs raced home on LaFayette's second error of the inning before an RBI-double ended the game.
Smith went 3 for 4 and scored four times to go with his three RBIs. Jathan Harding had two hits, including a double, and also picked up three RBIs, while Isaiah McKenzie was 1 for 3 and scored three times.
Nick Adams and Bryce Careathers each drove in a pair of runs, and Kadin Smith went 1 for 2 and scored twice.
Hunter Jefferies pitched four innings and allowed four hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Brennon Beavers surrendered six hits and three walks in two innings, striking out two, while Kort Brown faced one batter in the seventh. Jefferies took the loss as the pitcher of record.
LaFayette (4-5) will look to start a new streak on Monday with a home game against Dade County.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.