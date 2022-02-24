The LaFayette Ramblers raced out to a 13-0 lead after the top of the second inning and went on to blast Southeast Whitfield, 23-6, in a four-inning game at Edwards Park in Dalton on Thursday.
LaFayette collected 18 hits and did not commit an error, while taking advantage of six miscues by the Raider defense.
The Orange-and-Black also played a little long ball.
Case Davis belted a two-run homer in the top of the first inning and the Ramblers added three more homers in the top of the second.
Jathan Harding led off the inning with a solo shot. Davis launched his second homer of the game two batters later, and James Wathen delivered another two-run round-tripper two batters after that. LaFayette also ripped six doubles on the night, two by Skylar Cepeda.
Cepeda, Wathen and Ross Martin each had three hits, while Davis, Harding and Nick Adams each finished with two hits. Davis and Wathen each drove in four runs. Martin, Adams and Cody Davis knocked in two runs apiece, while Harding and Cepeda each had one RBI.
Wathen pitched 3.2 innings, allowing six earned runs on six walks and five strikeouts, before Jayden Dixon got the final out to close out the night.
The Ramblers (1-5) are slated to play Friday at Trion.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.