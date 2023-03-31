The LaFayette Ramblers traveled down I-75 to Adairsville on Friday and found themselves in a pitchers' duel against the Tigers.
Brennon Beavers pitched well for LaFayette, but two big hits by Adairsville's Chris Roper would be the difference as the Tigers won the matchup to sweep the two-game set.
Roper's first big hit was an RBI-triple in the bottom of the first inning, though the Ramblers would respond in the top of the fourth.
Isaiah McKenzie drew a leadoff walk and swiped second before moving to third on a single by Caden Carpenter. Following a Bryce Careathers bunt single, Kort Brown dropped down a bunt single of his own to bring in McKenzie from third.
LaFayette went looking for more later in the inning as a two-out walk kept things going. However, the Tigers were able to get the final out on strikes to end the threat.
Adairsville got the run back in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run by Tyler Driggers, while Roper added some insurance with an RBI-single in the fifth.
The Ramblers outhit the Tigers, 8-6. Careathers went 2 for 3 on the night, while six other LaFayette players had one hit each.
Beavers pitched six solid innings and scattered six hits to go with two walks and four strikeouts. All three runs he gave up were earned.
LaFayette (7-13, 0-6) will look to right the ship with a two-game Region 6-AAA series against Coahulla Creek next week. Game 1 will be at Coahulla Creek on Tuesday before the scene shifts to Chris Jones Field on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.