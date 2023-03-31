LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers traveled down I-75 to Adairsville on Friday and found themselves in a pitchers' duel against the Tigers.

Brennon Beavers pitched well for LaFayette, but two big hits by Adairsville's Chris Roper would be the difference as the Tigers won the matchup to sweep the two-game set.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

