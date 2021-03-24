The LaFayette Ramblers headed to Gordon County on Tuesday, hoping to keep the momentum going against the Sonoraville Phoenix. However, the home team used two big innings to claim an 11-1 Region 6-AAA victory.
Sonoraville scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and added six more in the fourth after the Ramblers had scratched home a run in the top of the third. Dylan Deering scored the run after reaching on an error and scoring on a second Phoenix error.
Davis Richardson and Case Davis had the only hits for the Ramblers, both singles. Richardson pitched 3.2 innings, giving up three walks and striking out five, while Nick Radtke allowed one unearned run on three hits in one inning of work.
LaFayette (7-7, 1-3) will host Ringgold Thursday at 5:30 p.m. before traveling to Catoosa County to face the Tigers again on Friday night. First pitch of that game is set for 5:55.