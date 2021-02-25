The LaFayette Ramblers pushed up a pair of non-region games to beat the forecasted rain and earned a split against Southeast Whitfield and Chattooga.
Southeast 6, LaFayette 5
On Wednesday, LaFayette scored four times in the top of the third inning to erase a 5-1 deficit, but Southeast would push home a run in the bottom of the seventh to claim the victory.
Dylan Deering got the Ramblers on the board with an RBI-double in the top of the first inning, while two errors and a hit batsman set the table for the four-run frame.
Davis Richardson scored on a passed ball and Garrison Fults drew a walk to reload the bases. Skyler Cepeda brought in a run with a walk before Blake Mann laced a two-run single to tie the score. All four runs scored with two outs.
Case Davis had a triple for the Ramblers and Zane Smith added a double, while Richardson and Fults each had singles.
Deering got the start on the hill and pitched 1.1 innings, allowing five runs, though only two were earned. He gave up two hits and five walks. Nick Radtke scattered seven hits over 4.2 scoreless innings. He had five strikeouts and two walks, while Mann pitched the seventh.
LaFayette 8, Chattooga 1
Back at home on Thursday, the Ramblers took control with three-spots in the first and second innings before adding two insurance runs in the sixth.
Nick Adams had a pair of doubles in three at-bats and drove in two runs. Deering had a hit and an RBI, while Ross Martin also added a single. Mann threw all seven innings, striking out nine hitters and giving up an unearned run on three hits.
LaFayette (4-2) is slated to head to Dalton again on Monday, this time to Face Christian Heritage at 5 p.m.