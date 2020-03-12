The LaFayette Ramblers finally got their Region 6-AAAA slate started on Wednesday as they earned a split of a doubleheader against Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill.
Northwest 4, LaFayette 2
In the opener, the Ramblers took a 2-0 lead after five innings. They scored on a two-out error in the top of the first and Davis Richardson delivered an RBI-double in the top of the fifth.
However, the Bruins would use four hits, two walks and one hit batsman to plate four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning before closing the door on LaFayette in the top of the seventh.
Richardson was 2 for 4 at the plate, while Nick Adams, Blake Mann and Trent Currie each had singles.
Levi Pettigrew took the loss for the Ramblers. He pitched 5.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits. He walked five batters and struck out five more. Mann pitched the final two-thirds of an inning and recorded both outs via strikes.
LaFayette 7, Northwest 1
The Ramblers broke through with six runs in the top of the fifth inning to put a stranglehold on the nightcap. Adams had a two-run double, Mann added an RBI-single and Richardson drove in a run with a groundout, while two other runs scored thanks in part to three Bruin errors in the frame.
Adams finished 2 for 4 with three RBI's and Mann went 2 for 4. LaFayette also had five stolen bases in the game, two by Dylan Deering.
Richardson got the victory on the mound with five innings of four-hit ball. He walked five batters and struck out six, while Mann pitched the final two innings. He allowed one earned run on two hits and finished with one strikeout.
LaFayette (5-6, 1-1), will host Game 3 of the series today, starting at 5:30 p.m.