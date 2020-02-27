It was a simply a bad night at the ballpark for the LaFayette Ramblers on Thursday as they managed just two hits in a 9-0 home loss to visiting Murray County.
The Indians scored five runs in the top of third inning to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Trent Currie and Dylan Deering each had singles for the Ramblers.
Currie pitched the first three innings and took the loss. He allowed seven runs, though only one was earned, on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Deering gave up four hits in four innings. He struck out three and the two runs he allowed were unearned.
LaFayette (1-4) will host North Murray on Friday at 5:30 p.m. before traveling to the Lake Point Complex in Emerson on Saturday for 12 noon clash with East Hall.