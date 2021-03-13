The LaFayette Ramblers picked up a non-region game at Rome on Friday night, but found the going tough against the Wolves in a 10-0, six-inning setback.
Skylar Cepeda had a double to account for LaFayette's only hit of the night. Nick Radtke gave up four earned runs on four hits and a walk in two innings on the mound. Cepeda also pitched two innings. He gave up one earned run on two hits, while striking out two batters.
Blake Mann fanned two in one inning of relief, while Dylan Deering allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen.
LaFayette (6-4) will open Region 6-AAA play Tuesday at Coahulla Creek. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.