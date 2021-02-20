The LaFayette Ramblers improved to 2-0 on the season with a dominating 16-1 victory over Bradwell Institute Friday afternoon in Savannah.
LaFayette exploded for 11 runs in the top of the first inning and tacked on five more in the second. Bradwell got its only run in the bottom of the third off of a Rambler error.
Skylar Cepada and Cody Davis combined on the three-inning no-hitter. Cepeda gave up just one walk and struck out five batters in two innings of work. Davis walked one and struck out two in his inning of relief. The run he allowed was unearned.
Davis Richardson went 2 for 2 with a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs. Dylan Deering and Cody Cook each had one hit and drove in two runs, while Blake Mann went 1 for 2 and scored three times.
Garrison Fults had an RBI and scored two runs. Nick Adams went 1 for 2 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Zain Smith and Case Davis each collected one RBI.