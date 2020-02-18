The LaFayette Ramblers fell behind 3-0 going in the bottom of the fifth, but were unable to complete the comeback as they dropped a 3-2 home decision to Coosa on Monday night.
A walk and a Coosa error set the table for the Ramblers in the bottom of the fifth as Blake Mann plated Garrison Fults after an RBI-groundout.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, Nick Adams came through with a one-out double and eventually took third on a wild pitch. Mann would reach on the error as Adams came racing home and Mann would eventually take both second and third on a wild pitch. However, the Eagles would get one final strikeout to hang on for the win.
Trent Currie pitched four strong innings, but was saddled with the loss. He gave up just two hits and neither of the two runs he allowed were earned. He walked two batters and struck out one. Mann, who pitched the final three innings, gave up one unearned run on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
LaFayette dropped to 0-3 on the season.