LaFayette Ramblers

Trailing 3-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the LaFayette Ramblers pushed three runs across the plate and held on for a 4-3 home win over Rockmart on Thursday in the first of a two-game series.

The Yellow Jackets scored all three of their runs in the top of the third, but the Ramblers would get one run back in the fourth as a double steal allowed Dylan Deering to swipe home with LaFayette's first tally of the night.

But in the bottom of the sixth, a double and a single set the table for Austin Tucker, who ripped a two-out, two-run double the tie the game, 3-3. The next LaFayette hitter, Nick Adams, battled through a nine-pitch at-bat before lining a single to right to bring in Tucker with the go-ahead run.

Skylar Cepeda would get two strikeouts in the top of the seventh, including the final out of the game after Rockmart had put a runner at second base. Cepeda recorded a one-inning save, while Blake Mann got the win with six innings of five-hit ball. He surrendered just two earned runs and walked two batters while finishing with two strikeouts.

Davis Richardson had a double and scored a run for the Ramblers, while Mann went 2 for 3 and scored once.

LaFayette (10-9, 4-5) will continue Region 6-AAA play on Friday with a rematch against the Jackets, this time in Polk County.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

