After being shut out for six innings, the LaFayette Ramblers found way to scratch out five runs in the top of the seventh inning before holding on for a 5-4 non-region victory at Ringgold on Friday night.
The homestanding Tigers scored the game's first four runs. Brayden Broome doubled, stole third and scored on an error in the bottom of the first, while Mason Parker singled in the bottom of the second before stealing second base and scoring on a Kenyon Ransom single to make it 2-0.
Then in the third, Broome delivered his second double of the game. Colin Mountjoy drove him in with an RBI-double of his own before later scoring on an error.
LaFayette left seven runners on base through the first six innings, but drew three straight one-out walks to load the bases in the top of the seventh. The second out would follow, but Davis Richardson drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in a run and Trent Currie made it 4-3 as he laced a clutch, two-run single.
Dylan Deering was intentionally walked to reload the bases as Ringgold looked for a game-ending force out, but Zain Smith was hit by a pitch to bring in the tying run and Case Davis drew another bases-loaded walk to bring in what became the winning run.
The Tigers would put runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the inning after a walk and a hit batsman, but one final infield pop-up to Deering at first base would end the game.
Richardson picked up the victory for the LaFayette (1-3). He threw six innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits. He did not allow a single walk and finished the game with 10 strikeouts. Levi Pettigrew walked one batter and struck out one in the seventh to get the save.
Ransom got the start and was one of five pitchers used by the Tigers. Those five pitchers combined to give up three hits and eight walks with nine strikeouts. Eli Norris was saddled with the loss.
Taylor Pease also had a double and matched Broome with two hits for Ringgold (1-4).