The LaFayette Ramblers made it three wins in a row and three games with 12 or more runs scored after taking a 16-10 slugfest against North Murray Monday night in Chatsworth.
The Ramblers used six walks, an error, an RBI-double by Kadin Smith, and a two-run single by Zain Smith to put up seven runs in the first inning. They scored three more in the second, one on an error and one each on RBI-singles by Case Davis and Chase Landon.
A two-run single by Landon in the top of the fourth inning made it 12-1, while an RBI-double by James Wathan and an RBI-single by Hunter Jefferies increased the lead to 14-1 after the top of the fifth.
However, North Murray stormed back with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and one in the sixth to cut the Ramblers' lead down to four.
But the Orange-and-Black got an RBI-single by Landon in the top of the seventh and they added another run on an error before finally slamming the door shut in the bottom half of the frame.
Landon finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Zain Smith was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Jathan Harding was 1 for 3 with a pair of runs driven in.
Cody Davis got the victory on the mound, while Wathan, Jayden Dixon and Case Davis also pitched for LaFayette. They combined to allow four earned runs on eight hits in seven innings, walking five and striking out six.
LaFayette (6-13, 2-6) will continue Region 6-AAA play on Thursday with a game at Rockmart. The two-game series will conclude back at home on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.