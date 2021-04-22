The LaFayette Ramblers took advantage of seven Murray County errors and pulled out an 8-6 victory on Thursday night in the final home game of the season for the Orange-and-Black.
LaFayette scored twice in the bottom of the first inning, once on an error and once on an RBI from Nick Adams. Two more runs scored an inning later. The Ramblers plated their third run off an Indian error and Dylan Deering came through with an RBI-single.
Murray County rallied to tie the game with four runs in the top of the third inning, but it would not stay tied for long as the Ramblers put up a four-spot in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good. There were no RBIs in the inning as all the runs scored on errors and passed balls.
Blake Mann pitched all seven innings for LaFayette. He gave up seven hits and three walks, but allowed just three earned runs and finished with nine strikeouts.
Deering and Adams had two hits each in the win. Zain Smith had a triple and knocked in a run, while Cody Cook and Garrison Fults also added singles.
LaFayette (13-12, 7-8) will head to Chatsworth to take on Murray County tomorrow night. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. A victory would give the Ramblers a three-game winning streak to end the season. It would also secure a .500 record in region play and lock up an overall winning record for the year.