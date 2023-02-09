LHS Field Dedication

Chris Jones had his No. 16 retired in a pregame ceremony on Thursday that also saw LaFayette High School name its new turf baseball field for in honor of the ex-Rambler player and coach.

 Courtney Couey, Ringgold Tiger Shots

A standing-room-only crowd was on hand in LaFayette on Thursday as the Ramblers lifted the curtain on the 2023 baseball season, their first on their brand-new artificial turf field.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony in which the field was named for former LaFayette player and coach Chris Jones, the Ramblers got down to the business of baseball. However, visiting Northwest Whitfield spoiled the fun by handing LaFayette a 7-2 defeat.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

