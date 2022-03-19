The LaFayette Ramblers traveled to Sonoraville on Saturday afternoon for the first of a two-game Region 6-AAA series against the Phoenix and were outslugged, 14-13, in a high-scoring battle.
Sonoraville scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a 3-3 tie, only to see LaFayette plate six runs in the top of the fifth to chop the lead down to one at 10-9.
Both teams pushed across solo runs in the sixth inning and LaFayette scored three times in the top of the seventh. However, Sonoraville matched them with three final runs in the home half of the inning to claim the victory.
James Wathen was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Ramblers. Zain Smith had two hits and one RBI, while Nick Adams went 2 for 3 and scored a run.
Solo RBIs were turned in by Kadin Smith, Ross Martin, Skylar Cepeda and Cody Davis.
Adams pitched 3.1 innings, allowing six earned runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout. Davis was touched up for three earned runs on three hits and one walk in just two-thirds of an inning. Wathen surrendered three earned runs on three hits in two innings of work with one strikeout before Nick Radtke pitched the seventh.
LaFayette (4-10, 0-3) was slated to host the Phoenix on Tuesday of this week before closing up the week with region games against Ringgold on Thursday and Friday.
