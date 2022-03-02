Up 4-3 after three innings, the LaFayette Ramblers were not able to hang on to the lead and dropped an 8-5 decision to visiting Christian Heritage on Wednesday night.
LaFayette scored its first two runs in the bottom of the second inning. James Wathen drew a walk before scoring on a Skylar Cepeda double. Cepeda later scored on a passed ball with two outs.
One inning later, the Ramblers picked up two more runs on a walk, two errors, a balk, a wild pitch and a third Lion error.
But Christian Heritage scored three times in the top of the third before tying it in the top of the fourth. They would tack on two more runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
The final run for the Ramblers came in the bottom of the fifth. Case Davis led off the inning with a single and moved all the way to third on a two-base error before scoring on a Nick Adams sacrifice fly.
Davis was 2 for 3 and scored twice, while Kadin Smith, Jathan Harding and Sam Hall all had singles.
Cepeda pitched the first four innings, giving up three runs, though only one was earned. He allowed three hits and five walks and finished with six strikeouts. Cody Davis pitched 1.2 innings and allowed four runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out two batters and three of the runs were earned. Nick Radtke threw 1.1 scoreless innings, giving up two hits and fanning two.
LaFayette (2-6) will host Northwest Whitfield Friday at 5:30 p.m. The Ramblers will also head to Rome on Saturday to take on Darlington and Trion in a series of games at Darlington.
