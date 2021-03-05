A pair of errors in the last two innings helped Southeast Whitfield to score three runs and pull away for a 5-1 victory at LaFayette on Thursday.
The Ramblers had just two hits in the game, one each by Garrison Fults and Case Davis. Davis would score the only run for LaFayette on an error in the bottom of the second inning.
Nick Radtke allowed just one earned run on six hits in six innings on the mound. He finished with six strikeouts before Blake Mann worked the seventh. He gave up one earned run on one hit with a pair of walks.
LaFayette (5-3) will host Ridgeland Friday night at approximately 7 p.m. following completion of the junior varsity game at 5.