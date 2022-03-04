The Northwest Whitfield Bruins put up seven runs in the top of the fifth inning and added six more in the top of the seventh as they doubled up LaFayette, 16-8, in a game at LaFayette High School on Friday.
The seven-run frame put the visitors ahead 10-0 before the Ramblers answered with four in the bottom of the inning. LaFayette also scored three in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to three before Northwest re-took control of the game in the top of the seventh.
Nick Adams had a double and an RBI for LaFayette, who fell to 2-7 with the loss. Kadin Smith, Jathan Harding, James Wathen and Kendall Culbreth each had singles. Wathen knocked in a pair of runs and Zain Smith had one RBI, while Skylar Cepeda was credited with a steal of home.
Case Davis started the game and pitched 4.1 innings. He gave up nine runs, though only seven were earned, on three hits and eight walks with one strikeout. Jayden Dixon pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits and three walks. He recorded two strikeouts.
LaFayette will take on Darlington and Trion tomorrow at Darlington. They will face the Tigers at 11 a.m. before battling the Bulldogs at 1 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.