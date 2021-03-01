The combined pitching efforts of Skyler Cepeda and Davis Richardson held Christian Heritage to just one run on one hit Monday night, while one big swing from Richardson propelled the Ramblers to a 5-1 victory over the Lions at Edwards Park in Dalton.
The first four batters for the Ramblers reached base in the top of the third inning on three singles and a walk. However, no run would score due to a pick-off at second base.
But Richardson changed all of that moments later as he drove a 2-1 pitch over the centerfield fence for a grand slam to bring in Ross Martin, Blake Mann and Kadin Smith.
The Lions got one of the runs back on a balk call in the bottom of the third, but the Ramblers tacked on one final insurance run in the top of the sixth as Garrison Fults singled before scoring on an error.
Christian Heritage attempted to rally in the sixth inning, getting two men on base with one out. But Cepeda, who started the game on the hill, got back-to-back strikeouts to close out the inning before turning things over to Richardson in the seventh. The senior set the Lions down in order in their final at-bat, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
Richardson's grand slam was his only hit of the game, though he also drew pair of walks. Mann went 2 for 4, while Zain Smith, Dylan Deering and Case Davis each had singles in the win.
Cepeda got the victory, allowing just one earned run on one hit in six innings of work. He finished with 11 strikeouts and five walks.
LaFayette (5-2) will play a home doubleheader against Coosa Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. The Ramblers have also picked up a Friday night home game against Walker County rival Ridgeland. A JV game will begin tonight at 5 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.