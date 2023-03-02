The LaFayette Ramblers found themselves in another slugfest Wednesday night, but came up two runs short in a 16-14 loss at Chattooga.
LaFayette took an 8-2 lead into the bottom of the third inning, only to see the Indians erupt for 11 runs. However, the Ramblers answered with five in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 13 apiece.
Chattooga got three runs in the bottom of the fifth to regain the lead and LaFayette posted a solo run in the sixth, but it would be the final run of the game for either team.
Zain Smith went 3 for 5 with three runs scored, three RBIs and three stolen bases, while Jathan Harding was 3 for 3 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and a team-high six RBIs.
Isaiah McKenzie had a hit, drew three walks, stole three bases, scored four runs and knocked in another. Mason Sorsveen was 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, while Nick Adams and Kort Brown each picked up an RBI.
Smith, Sorsveen, Brown and Brandon Corbin all pitched for the Ramblers. They combined to give up seven hits and 10 walks in six innings with nine total strikeouts.
LaFayette (5-6) had its game with Christian Heritage rained out on Thursday. They are slated to host the Lions on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.