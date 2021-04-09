The LaFayette Ramblers extended their winning streak to four and vaulted into fifth place in Region 6-AAA, just one spot out of the final playoff berth, with a 6-5 victory at Rockmart on Friday night to sweep the two-game series.
LaFayette led 5-0 after scoring three times in the top of the fifth inning, but had to hang on for the victory.
Skylar Cepeda pitched 5.1 innings to get the win. He gave up four earned runs on three hits and two walks and finished with nine strikeouts, while Nick Radtke pitched 1.2 innings to record the save. He allowed two hits and one walk, while the run he allowed was unearned.
Davis Richardson went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and one RBI. Dylan Deering doubled and knocked in two runs, while Austin Tucker and Nick Adams had one RBI apiece.
LaFayette (11-9, 5-5) has just six region games left, including two each against LFO, Adairsville and Murray County. They will travel to Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday for a 5:55 p.m. contest against the second-place Warriors.