A five-run second inning erased an early 1-0 deficit and helped to lift the LaFayette Ramblers to a 6-2 home win over county rival Ridgeland on Friday night.
Nolan Hughley singled in Austyn Acuff to stake Ridgeland to an early lead in the top of the second, but two walks, two errors and three singles helped the Ramblers take the lead. Cody Cook layed down a sacrifice bunt to bring in a run, Dylan Deering singled in another run and Nick Adams picked up an RBI the hard way as he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
A walk, a passed ball and another error in the third brought in the final run of the night for LaFayette, while the Panthers added a run in the fourth as Chris Maddeaux came home on a Robert Jent single.
Blake Mann and Zain Smith also had singles for the Ramblers, while Hudson Couch had the only other hit for the Panthers.
Davis Richardson pitched the first 5.2 innings for LaFayette. He gave up just one earned run on two hits. He walked six batters, but fanned 12 more. Mann allowed one hit and struck out one batter in 1.1 innings of relief.
Curtis Wells started for Ridgeland. He allowed five runs, though none were earned. He gave up three hits and three walks with one strikeout, while Jent pitched 4.2 hitless innings out of the bullpen. He walked four and fanned seven, while the run he gave up was unearned.
LaFayette (6-3) will open Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday with a 5:30 p.m. game at Coahulla Creek, while Ridgeland (1-4) will begin the 7-AAAA portion of its schedule Tuesday at Cedartown (5:30 p.m.).