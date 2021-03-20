The LaFayette Ramblers dropped to 6-6 overall and 0-2 in Region 6-AAA with a 7-0 home loss to Sonoraville on Friday night.
Skylar Cepada and Garrison Fults had the only hits of the night for the Orange-and-Black.
Cepada pitched five innings and allowed two hits and six walks. None of the runs he gave up were earned and he finished with seven strikeouts.
Nick Radtke gave up two unearned runs in 1.2 innings without allowing a hit, while Hunter Deal pitched 0.1 of an inning, allowing two hits and striking out one batter.
LaFayette will host Coahulla Creek in a region game at 12 p.m. on Saturday.