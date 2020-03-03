The LaFayette Ramblers turned three double plays, including the final one with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, to preserve a 4-2 victory over Adairsville Tuesday night at the Lake Point Complex in Emerson.
LaFayette (4-4) scored solo runs in the first, second, fourth and seventh innings as the Ramblers won for the fourth time in their last five tries following a 0-3 start to the season.
Davis Richardson had two hits, including a double, to go to one RBI. Nick Adams was 2 for 3, while Trent Currie and Skylar Cepeda both had a hit and an RBI.
Currie got the win on the mound. He pitched three innings of two-hit ball, allowing just one earned run with two walks and one strikeout. Levi Pettigrew got the final two outs to record the save. Dylan Deering had four strikeouts in two innings of relief, while Blake Mann had one strikeout in 1.1 innings of work.
The Ramblers are scheduled to play at Murray County in a non-region game on Friday.