Two pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout and the LaFayette Ramblers opened the 2021 baseball season with a dominating 17-0, five-inning road victory at Chattooga on a chilly Wednesday night.
Dylan Deering got the start for LaFayette and pitched three hitless innings. The senior struck out five batters and walked just one. Nick Radtke allowed two hits over two innings of relief. He struck out three batters.
Nick Adams had a double, scored three times and drove in four runs for the Ramblers. Garrison Fults went 2 for 3 with a stolen base, a sacrifice and three RBIs, while Davis Richardson also went 2 for 3. He scored three times and knocked in three runs.
Deering had a pair of hits and was credited with two RBIs. Blake Mann had one RBI and scored three runs, while Radtke and Case Davis also picked up single RBIs.
LaFayette (1-0) will head to Savannah for a series of games this weekend.