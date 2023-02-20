LaFayette Ramblers

After dropping four straight to begin the season, the LaFayette Ramblers made it back-to-back victories over North Murray as they outslugged the Mountaineers, 12-9, Monday afternoon in Chatsworth.

LaFayette scored five times in the top of the second inning. Isaiah McKenzie had a two-run single and Michael Hamilton plated a run with a groundout, while Nick Adams and Zain Smith both scored on wild pitches.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

