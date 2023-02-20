After dropping four straight to begin the season, the LaFayette Ramblers made it back-to-back victories over North Murray as they outslugged the Mountaineers, 12-9, Monday afternoon in Chatsworth.
LaFayette scored five times in the top of the second inning. Isaiah McKenzie had a two-run single and Michael Hamilton plated a run with a groundout, while Nick Adams and Zain Smith both scored on wild pitches.
North Murray answered with three in the bottom of the second, but in the top of the fourth, Adams came through with an RBI-single, while three runs scored on two Mountaineer errors.
After three runs by the home team in the bottom of the fourth, Mason Sorsveen singled and courtesy runner Bryce Careathers swiped second and third before scoring on another error to make it 10-6.
The Mountaineers got back into the game with two additional runs in the bottom of the fifth, only to see the Ramblers tack on two more of their own in the top of the sixth. Adams had his second RBI-single of the game and later scored on an error.
The Mountaineers got one final run in the bottom of the sixth inning before the Ramblers finally slammed the door in the seventh.
Adams finished 3 for 4 with two stolen bases. Smith had three of the Ramblers' 10 steals in the game, while Hunter Jefferies added a single.
Jayden Dixon got the victory on the hill. He pitched three innings of four-hit ball, walking three and striking out one. Kort Brown gave up just one hit and two walks in 2.1 innings. He also struck out one batter, while Sorsveen was touched up for three hits and six walks in 1.2 innings of work. He ended the night with two strikeouts.
LaFayette (2-4) will head to Trenton on Wednesday to play Dade County at 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.