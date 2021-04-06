The LaFayette Ramblers made it two straight victories over North Murray with a 6-4 victory over the Mountaineers on Senior Night Tuesday evening at Rambler Stadium.
Davis Richardson had a big night with a two-run single in the fourth and an RBI-double in the sixth. He also pitched 4.2 innings to get the victory, giving up three hits and five walks with seven strikeouts, while none of the three runs he allowed were earned.
Skylar Cepeda was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Nick Adams was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Garrison Fults doubled and Ethan Kruger knocked in a run. Nick Radtke pitched the final two innings to record a save. He gave up one unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts.
LaFayette (9-9, 3-5) will host Rockmart Thursday night before playing at Rockmart in a rematch on Friday. Both games will begin at 5:30 p.m.