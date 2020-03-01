The LaFayette Ramblers made it two wins in a row as they traveled to Emerson on Saturday and posted a 7-3 victory over East Hall in a game played at the Lake Point Complex.
Both teams put up three runs in the third inning, but LaFayette would add four in the top of the fifth to give itself some breathing room.
Levi Pettigrew went 3 for 4 with three RBIs in the victory. Trent Currie and Blake Mann each singled and drove in a run, while Dylan Deering doubled once and scored twice.
Davis Richardson pitched six strong innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Mann threw the final inning for the Ramblers. He gave up one hit and one walk and finished with one strikeout.
LaFayette (3-4) will continue its non-region slate on Tuesday with a trip to Adairsville.