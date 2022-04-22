A big-time performance by Truett-McConnell signee Skylar Cepeda helped lift the LaFayette Ramblers to a season-ending 7-3 home victory over Murray County on Friday night.
The Indians struck for three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Ramblers got one back in the bottom of the inning as Cepeda reached base before scoring on a James Wathen RBI-single.
LaFayette did the rest of its damage in the bottom of the fourth.
Chase Landon walked and Ross Martin reached base on a bunt. Then, following an infield pop-up, Cepeda and Zain Smith delivered back-to-back RBI-singles and Wathen brought in two more runs with a triple to right.
The fifth run of the inning scored on an error and the sixth and final run of the frame was the result of a double steal that allowed Case Davis to swipe home.
Cepeda, who came into pitch to start the second inning, baffled Murray County hitters for the next six. He did not give up a hit and struck out a season-high 13 batters to go with just three walks. Kendall Culbreth started the game and allowed two hits and two walks with two strikeouts. None of the runs he allowed were earned.
Cepeda also finished 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and two runs scored. Wathen was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Nick Adams finished 2 for 2 and drew a pair of walks, while Davis chipped in with one RBI.
LaFayette finished the season 8-20 overall and 3-13 in Region 6-AAA.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.