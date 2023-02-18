LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers finally put a checkmark in the win column Thursday night as they held off North Murray, 4-2, on a cold, blustery night at newly-christened Chris Jones Field.

Jathan Harding hit an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning and Zain Smith came through with one in the bottom of the second.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

