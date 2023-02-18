The LaFayette Ramblers finally put a checkmark in the win column Thursday night as they held off North Murray, 4-2, on a cold, blustery night at newly-christened Chris Jones Field.
Jathan Harding hit an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning and Zain Smith came through with one in the bottom of the second.
The visiting Mountaineers got a run back in the top of the third, but LaFayette used a single, a walk, a stolen base and a passed ball to set the table in the top of the fifth. Harding drove in another run on a groundout and Nick Adams reached on an error to bring home the fourth run for the Ramblers.
North Murray scratched out another run in the top of the sixth, but they got no more the rest of the way as the Ramblers improved the 1-4 on the season.
Brennon Beavers pitched the first six innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits. He struck out 10 batters and walked two, while Jayden Dixon worked the top of the seventh to get the save.
Smith was 3 for 3 and accounted for half of LaFayette's six hits. He also scored twice and stole four bases. Hunter Jefferies and Braxton Kilgo also delivered singles.
LaFayette will travel to Chatsworth on Monday for the rematch at North Murray.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.