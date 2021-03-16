The LaFayette Ramblers got a solid pitching performance by Davis Richardson, but not enough timely hits to get him the victory as they fell to 0-1 in Region 6-AAA play with a 2-0 loss at Coahulla Creek on Tuesday night.
The Colts scored once in the third and once more in the sixth and made the runs hold up. LaFayette had runners on base in the first, second and sixth innings and brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh, but weren't able to dent the scoreboard.
Richardson threw six innings of three-hit ball. He walked two batters and struck out five, while only one of the two runs he allowed was earned. He, along with fellow senior Dylan Deering, had the only hits for the Ramblers, both singles.
LaFayette (6-5 overall) will host the Colts on Thursday before Sonoraville comes to town on Friday as region play continues.