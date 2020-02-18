The LFO Warriors made it two straight wins to start the season after hanging on for a 4-3 victory at Dalton on Monday night.
It was a big night for senior Carson McCammon, who not only homered and drove in two runs, but also got the victory on the hill. McCammon pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk, while finishing with a career-high 14 strikeouts.
Zac Coots gave up two unearned runs on three hits in one inning of relief. He struck out three batters and collected his first save of the season.
Nyko Simpson went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and a run scored. Riley Mosier was credited with an RBI, while Devin Hinton, Gage Kelley and Isaiah Blackburn all had singles for the Warriors.